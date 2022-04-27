Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hovde Group

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,840,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,284,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.