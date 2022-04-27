Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.97.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.24. 1,813,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,490. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.