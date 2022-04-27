Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aristocrat Leisure in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $37.39.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.
