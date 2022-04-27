Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $22.00.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
