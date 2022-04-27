Arko (ARKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arko by 2,069.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arko by 468.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 275,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arko by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

