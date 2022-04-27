Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Short Interest Update

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $9,156,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ AACI remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.