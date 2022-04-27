Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

AWI stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

