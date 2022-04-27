Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%.
Shares of AROW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 26,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,109. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63.
Several brokerages have commented on AROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.