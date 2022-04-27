Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Down 89.2% in April

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ARTE remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $12,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

