Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,870,000 after purchasing an additional 502,899 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,289,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.