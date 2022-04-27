Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

APAM traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 551,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.55%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,870,000 after purchasing an additional 502,899 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,801 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

