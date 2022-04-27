Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will report $73.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the highest is $74.60 million. Artivion posted sales of $71.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year sales of $322.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $322.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $350.12 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Artivion.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

AORT stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76. Artivion has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $877.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.