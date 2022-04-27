Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 896.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.