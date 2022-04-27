Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 3,070.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AHKSY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 154,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,870. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Asahi Kasei in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

