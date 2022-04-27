ASE Technology (ASX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.
Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.
About ASE Technology (Get Rating)
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASE Technology (ASX)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.