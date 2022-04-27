ASE Technology (ASX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Barclays PLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 583.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,741,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $9,143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 897,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 142,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ASE Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

