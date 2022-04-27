Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:ASH traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.88. 5,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,154. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
