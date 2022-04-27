Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

