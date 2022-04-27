Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)
