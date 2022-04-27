ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ASMVY stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

