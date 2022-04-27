ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ASMVY stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.33.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
