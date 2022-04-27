Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astec Industries stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $832.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,437,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

