Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

