ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.