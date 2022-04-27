ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AACG stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.02.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.
