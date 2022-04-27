Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter.

