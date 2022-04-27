Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AAME stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
