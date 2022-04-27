Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.400-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.40-5.60 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATO opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

