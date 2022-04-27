Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 11,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Augusta Gold stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Wednesday. 109,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,706. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

