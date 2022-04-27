Aurora Innovation (AUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

AUR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

