Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, an increase of 810.0% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 450,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.78) to GBX 514 ($6.55) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.42.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

