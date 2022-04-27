Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.92-7.04 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day moving average of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.