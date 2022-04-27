Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.92-7.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.36-16.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.29 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.