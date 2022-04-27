AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.