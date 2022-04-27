Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Up 1,762.0% in April

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 1,762.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

AVAC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,081. Avalon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.