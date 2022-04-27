Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AWX stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. Avalon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

