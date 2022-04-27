Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14. Avangrid also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. 926,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,147. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.