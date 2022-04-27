Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Avangrid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avangrid by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Avangrid by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 64,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

