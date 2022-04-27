Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

AVY opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average is $196.07.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

