Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.
AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.
AVY opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average is $196.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
