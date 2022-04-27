Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $6,298,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNW. StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

