Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Avid Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.400-$1.510 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVID stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

