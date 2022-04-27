Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS.

AVNT opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Avient has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avient by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

