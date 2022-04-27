Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avient updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,783. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Avient alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.