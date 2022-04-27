Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

AVNT opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Avient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Avient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

