Avista (AVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

