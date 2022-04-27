Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.07 on Wednesday. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $17,101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $13,296,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $9,250,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $9,278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.