Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

Shares of Aware stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Aware has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 29,444.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

