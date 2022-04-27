Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.92 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.920-$0.920 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.55. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,809 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

