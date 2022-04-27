AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. AxoGen has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $299.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 895.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

