B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $291,122.50 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,676,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,284,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 360,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,280. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

