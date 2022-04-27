B. Riley Raises Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $234.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of ARCH opened at $158.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 60.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 140.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $70,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

