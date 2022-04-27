B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

Shares of NVAX opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

