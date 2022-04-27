Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €61.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.
BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($84.01).
ETR:BC8 opened at €43.04 ($46.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.02. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($74.80).
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
